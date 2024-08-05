NFA pushes for border stop notice

NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane [File Photo]

The National Fire Authority is collaborating with relevant stakeholders to prevent uncensored electrical items from entering Fiji.

NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says that investigations have linked several structural fires in the country to electrical failures caused by certain appliances.

Sowane notes that many of the electrical appliances currently in Fiji are not censored.

He emphasizes that a stop notice must be implemented at the border to address this issue.

The NFA CEO adds that a task committee, in partnership with Energy Fiji Limited, the Ministry of Local Government, and other stakeholders, is working on this matter.

Fiji recorded 131 structural fires last year, the highest number since 2018.