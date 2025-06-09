NFA flags fire safety risk amid Labasa road project

The National Fire Authority has raised the concern with the Water Authority of Fiji about the limited number of fire hydrants with Labasa Town.

NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane raised it during a stakeholders meeting on the proposed four-lane road in Labasa.

He was responding to WAF Chief Executive Seru Soderberge, who revealed there are only five hydrants in the town’s main business centre.

Sowane says while the planned four lane by-pass road aims to ease traffic and help emergency crew move quickly but the NFA warns, poor hydrant coverage could be an even bigger problem.

“We are supposed to have 20, from the end of the town to the end of the town for Labasa.”

While the Water Authority acknowledges the problem, its Chief Executive Seru Soderberg says further talks are needed.

“Maybe this is the conversation we can have offline. I’m happy to discuss this offline we stick with the FRA because this is a totally different subject.”

Sowane in response says he want to just raise the issue as it is affecting our firefighting.

The Fiji Roads Authority also acknowledges the concern and says the proposed road project could help improve the Water Authority’s systems.

Meanwhile, some utility stakeholders have yet to submit final costs for relocating their assets ahead of the major road development. The Minister for Sugar Industry, who is leading the project, expects a final budget by next month.

