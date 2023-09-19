New Tui Nasau after 64 years

The new Yavusa Nasau’s paramount chief, Tui Nasau Roko Josefa Saronicava Waqairatu

The village of Naroi on Moala Island in the Lau group installed the Yavusa Nasau’s paramount chief, Tui Nasau Roko Josefa Saronicava Waqairatu.

The 73-year-old chief is the first to be installed as Tui Nasau after 64 years.

The last Tui Nasau was the late Roko Taito Waqaiqera who was installed in 1959.

While speaking after the installation, the new paramount chief, Roko Josefa, says the installation was the first to begin with a church service before the traditional installation, and this symbolizes the way forward for the village and its people.

The new Tui Nasau says today marks a new beginning for the Yavusa Namoala as they journey towards success.

He also reminded the students of Yasayasa Moala College, who were also part of the traditional installation, to always work hard and overcome the obstacles faced in the village, especially in the maritime islands.

He is also calling on his people to rally behind him as they build their village and Moala island together.

He also emphasizes the significance of education and securing better employment to help the village and its people.

The new paramount chief, Turaga Tui Nasau, was a former civil servant who held various executive positions, including acting director for the Ministry of Lands.

Naroi is one of the eight villages on Moala Island, with two Yavusa, including Yavusa Namoala and Yavusa Turaga Levu.