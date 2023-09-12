New system to withstand tough weather conditions

Vision Investments Limited CEO, Sanjesh Prasad (third from right) with FPCL CEO, Mr Vajira Piyasena. [Photo: Supplied]

Vision Investment’s Limited’s energy division, Vision Energy Solutions, has secured another solar project with Fiji Ports Corporation Limited.

The project is to power the FPCL Head Office, which has five levels in the building.

The project will have solar panels and a 24×7 remote monitoring optimizer, together with a three-phase power grid-tie inverter.

The solar system is designed to withstand the toughest weather conditions near the port.

This partnership will bring clean and renewable energy to FPCL’s operations.

The Vision Energy Division has installed over 50 successful projects to reduce the devastating impacts of climate change in Fiji.