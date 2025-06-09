New school to support underprivileged children in Nasinu

Source: investment Fiji / twitter

A new school dedicated to supporting underprivileged children will be built in Nadawa, Nasinu, through the Inner City Mission for Children.

After three years of land negotiations, two acres have been secured for the project. The school, estimated to cost $2 million, will be funded through global partnerships and contributions from church members.

Project Director Navi Tuivuniwai says the initiative will serve children from 57 settlements in the Nasinu municipality, many of whom struggle to access education due to financial hardship.

“In most of these settlements there are children whose parents are literally not able to send their children to school. Although we have the support that has been provided by government, there are those that still fall through the cracks. And that is the intention. So, we’re trying to get all the kids and children from the underserved, the underprivileged families.”

All services, including tuition, uniforms, meals, and transport, will be provided free of charge.

The school will also integrate faith-based values to uplift families spiritually and socially.

Construction is expected to be completed within a year, with an official opening planned for next September.

