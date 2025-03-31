New proposal aims to protect iTaukei families

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs is raising concerns over the growing trend of iTaukei people working overseas for extended periods, a situation leading to social and mental health challenges.

During the presentation of the iTaukei Affairs Board Annual Report for 2017-2022, Acting Chief Executive Josefa Toganivalu outlined the struggles of those who spend up to four years away from home under National Employment Centre contracts, affecting individuals and their communities.

“As we speak, what we have tried to convey is that the longer they are away, the more adversely affected their villages and families become, so that is something that we are still discussing.”

In response, Toganivalu says the Ministry has proposed a seven-month package to monitor income generated by workers abroad.

The initiative aims to ensure that earnings are allocated effectively for community and family development, offering a practical solution to mitigate the negative consequences of long-term overseas employment.

