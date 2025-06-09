New machinery to boost road works in the North

File photo

Rural roads and infrastructure in the Northern Division are set for a major boost with the commissioning of new heavy machinery for the Public Works Department at the Vatunibale Depot in Labasa.

The fleet, which includes excavators and two trucks, will be used for road maintenance, construction, and drainage works across the North.

Public Works Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the ministry has budgeted for staff recruitment to operate the new equipment, creating employment opportunities while improving service delivery.



“These machines are complex. We need experienced people. Some former staff have been re-recruited, and others are also coming on board as technical staff. But of course, PWD and the ministry are also suffering from a loss of skilled staff in terms of turnover. That is a challenge we continue to face like all other ministries, especially in the technical areas the ministry is responsible for.”

Tuisawau says the investment supports government’s priority to improve rural accessibility and ensure communities in the North benefit from more reliable road networks.

The ministry confirms the machinery will be deployed immediately to support ongoing road upgrades in rural and maritime areas, which remain vital for transporting produce, accessing schools, and improving connectivity across Vanua Levu.

