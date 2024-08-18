New initiative to curb HIV

As cases of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus increase at a staggering rate, the Health Ministry strives to address the dual challenge of injectable illicit-drug use and transmission of HIV in Fiji.

It is through the implementation of the Needle and Syringe Programme.

The initiative aims to control the transmission of HIV, with the provision of clean needles and syringes among users of intravenous illicit drugs in the country.

Head of Family Health Doctor Rachel says the initiative is at its preliminary stage, but it will play a vital role in the transmission of blood-borne viruses such as HIV.

“It is a global program right across the world, which has contributed to huge reductions in the transmission of HIV when clean needle syringes have been used by individuals who inject drugs. So that is all that comes under the needle syringe program.”

Dr Rachel says the government has leveraged every opportunity available to ensure the effectiveness of the needle and syringe program.

“So we’re working with our partners, with UNODC, with WHO and other organizations, with our NGO partners as well, and even UNDP in building up this space. So ensuring that we provide the appropriate services is very essential for us.”

The Needle and Syringe Programme is integrated into Fiji’s HIV Surge Strategy and Counter Narcotics Strategy, a comprehensive approach to address the use of injectable illicit drugs and transmission of HIV.