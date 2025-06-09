New fishing licences handed out

[Photo: MINISTRY OF FISHERIES/ FACEBOOK]

Fishers in Rotuma’s Itumuta District are set to better support their families following the issuance of eight new fishing licences.

It was given by the Ministry of Fisheries over the weekend.

The initiative is part of the Ministry’s ongoing commitment to bringing services closer to communities, promoting sustainable fishing practices, and ensuring marine resources are managed responsibly for future generations.

Rotuma-based Fisheries Officer Liliana Rabuku travelled to Itumuta District to personally deliver the licences, reducing administrative barriers and improving access to government services.

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The licences provide formal recognition for fishers to engage in commercial fishing activities while helping to regulate fishing effort and protect Rotuma’s marine resources from overexploitation.

The Ministry continues to balance support for rural livelihoods with the conservation of marine biodiversity, ensuring that communities can benefit from the ocean while safeguarding it for future generations.

Through initiatives like this, the Ministry of Fisheries is strengthening sustainable management of Fiji’s fisheries resources.