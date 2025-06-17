New facility to strengthen disaster preparedness

[ Source: Fiji Meteorological Service/ Facebook ]

A Fiji-Japan Agreement has been signed for major meteorological infrastructure development.

The Fiji Meteorological Service has formalized its collaboration with the government of Japan for the development of a regional center.

This is for the improvement of meteorological services and disaster risk reduction in the Pacific.

Article continues after advertisement

Under the collaboration, the Japanese Consortium of Nippon Koei Co. Ltd., Koei Research & Consulting Inc., and the Japan Weather Association will be consulting on the prospective development.

This follows the initial agreement between two bilateral ties, where Japan is committing $27 million toward the construction of a new state-of-the-art facility for regional meteorological operations and disaster risk management.

The Fiji Meteorological Service has confirmed that preparatory work for the new facility is underway.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.