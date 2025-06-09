New early warning system to boost Labasa’s disaster preparedness

File Photo

Assistant Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Jovesa Vocea says a new flood early-warning system will improve how Labasa communities respond to disasters, helping protect lives and property during extreme weather.

The system, commissioned in Labasa yesterday, was funded by the Government of the Republic of Korea through the National Disaster Management Research Institute, which is valued at $1.6 million.

The project includes the installation of four rainfall gauges, seven water-level gauges, and six community warning posts across Labasa and Wailevu, a major upgrade for flood-prone communities in the North.

Vocea reflected on his own past experience serving as District Officer Macuata and later Commissioner Northern.

“In the past, officers had to physically monitor river levels during heavy rain, risking their own lives. Warnings were sometimes delayed, leaving families unaware until waters had already entered their homes. This system will greatly reduce those risks”

He says the new system will now provide real-time flood alerts, allowing families time to prepare and evacuate before waters rise.

Vocea adds that the warning posts are not limited to flooding and may be activated during any disaster, including approaching cyclones, ensuring warnings reach communities even when other communication channels fail.

As part of the project, the National Disaster Risk Management Office is also conducting community-based disaster training, helping villages establish disaster committees and develop local evacuation plans.

Vocea says this training is crucial, noting that advanced technology can only save lives if people understand how to respond to alerts.

He thanked the Government of Korea, government stakeholders, and Labasa communities for working together to deliver the project.

