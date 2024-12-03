New $12m development in the pipeline for Lautoka

[Source: Investment Fiji/ Facebook]

One of Fiji’s biggest retail giants, Motibhai has announced a $12 million Prouds complex in the Sugar City.

Chief Executive Kirit Patel says the new project is a key part of their development plans, aimed at enhancing the company’s presence and retail offerings in Lautoka.

He says the new facility will bring significant benefits to Lautoka, drawing more tourists and providing locals with diverse shopping options and job opportunities.

Article continues after advertisement

“Being a building with a fit-out, it will probably take about 18 months or so, and that, we believe, will provide additional employment of at least 50 staff.”

Patel says while the company’s focus is on constant innovation and development to thrive in a competitive market, Motibhai’s emphasis is also on prioritising staff welfare.

“We have had a number of programs to enhance staff welfare, working hours flexible. Then we have added benefits like life insurance, medical care and programs like cultural celebrations which all bring staff together.”

The company is also looking into other major projects in the Northern and Central divisions.