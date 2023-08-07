Education

Never limit your aspiration- Katonivere

Sivaniolo Lumelume Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected]

August 7, 2023 6:12 am

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Never limit your aspirations of the professions you wish to join when you are older.

These are the sentiments of his Excellency the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere while receiving the students from the Navesi Kindergarten from Delainavesi during their visit to the State House.

The visit is part of the Early Childhood Week celebration as part of the topic of enquiry syllable the students are learning and it is based on leadership.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Head of State was happy to receive the students who were accompanied by their three teachers and parents, and also had the opportunity to meet with his former primary school teacher who was part of the visiting delegation.


[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

According to Gloria Thomas, a Navesi Kindergarten teacher the students are able to explore the attributes of our culture and the protocols that take place in the State House.

