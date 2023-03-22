Netherlands keen to support Fiji

The Netherlands Non-Resident Ambassador to Fiji Adrianus Van Der Vorst with with Agriculture Minister Vatimi Rayalu [Source: Ministry of Agriculture/Facebook]

The Netherlands Non-Resident Ambassador to Fiji, Adrianus Van Der Vorst, has expressed his interest to assist Fiji in tackling important issues such as climate change, tourism, and agriculture.

The Ambassador held discussions with Agriculture Minister Vatimi Rayalu yesterday and talked about issues faced by both sectors.

He says that it is critical to ensure that small countries have the same opportunities as their larger counterparts.

“One of the challenges the minister has is that a lot of the rivers have sort of polluting with silt the coral in front of the coast of Fijian he’s really looking into it how we can improve the water quality and also better the corals that it would be much interest for tourism, but also more interest also for fisheries.”

Van Der Vorst says Fiji has great potential in agriculture and food production throughout the year and views this as an excellent opportunity.