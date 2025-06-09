Navakasiga road construction delayed

The initial works funded for this financial year are underway. [Photo: FILE]

The Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport, Ro Filipe Tuisawau has announced the delay of the Navakasiga road construction in Bua, in terms of weather conditions and funding.

He said that the initial works funded for this financial year are underway, set to improve safety and ensure that Navakasiga residents have durable access.

“So currently, in the last few days, they have continued some of the urgent works, and definitely with that budget, we will attempt or try to complete the works within what is enabled through that new budget, $1.1 million.”

The funds have been utilized and the government plans to seek additional funding to continue the upgrade of this specific road.