Namaka market vendors in festive spirit for Fiji Day

With Fiji set to mark its 55th Independence Day on Friday, the Fiji Day spirit is already in full swing at the Namaka Market in Nadi.

The market has come alive with festive energy as vendors take time out of their daily routines to decorate their spaces and share the joy of the national celebration.

Vendors have transformed their stalls with blue and white decorations, balloons, and Fiji flags to celebrate the special day.

President of the Namaka Market Vendors Association, Mariana Divikoca, says the vendors are looking forward to celebrate Fiji Day tomorrow.

“We are looking forward to Fiji day and upcoming events. And that is Diwali. And we hope the business will improve. And Namaka will be celebrating our Fiji day tomorrow, and that is on Wednesday”

She says such events remind everyone of the importance of unity and togetherness.

Namaka market vendor, 65-year-old Jai Narayan Toge, says the vendors are proud to come together each year to celebrate Fiji’s independence.

“Every year, we celebrate together here at the Namaka Market. What’s special is that everyone shows respect for one another. Whether it’s Fiji Day, Diwali, or any other festival, we all come together, Fijians, iTaukei, and Indo-Fijians, united as one community.”

Toge say, Fiji Day is a time to reflect on Fiji’s progress and celebrate unity among every Fijian.

As the nation prepares to celebrate 55 years of independence, the vendors at Namaka market stands as a small but bright example of Fiji’s enduring unity and pride.

