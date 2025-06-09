Nabuabuco youths call for greater support

As the Naitaisiri Provincial Youth Festival enters its final day, youths from Nabuabuco District are calling for increased market access, stronger support for agriculture, and more awareness programs on drugs and HIV.

Nabuabuco District Youth President Malakai Waqa highlighted the importance of the four-day event, the first of its kind in Naitaisiri as a platform for young people to engage, share ideas, and explore opportunities at home and beyond.

“This festival is an important platform that our youths should embrace fully, this is where we can address the challenges we face in agriculture, farming, market and other issues even unemployment.”

The festival has provided a dynamic space for discussions on social issues and economic development, particularly in agriculture, which many youths say is key to improving livelihoods.

Today, the festival concludes with the official handing over of Nawaisomo ground by the Ministry of Youth and Sports to the Naitaisiri youths, alongside the final Netball and Rugby competitions.

