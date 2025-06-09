PNG duo to boost Labasa

[Source:Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Two Papua New Guinea internationals are set to bolster the Labasa squad for the BiC Fiji FACT 2026 in Labasa.

The Babasiga Lions have included Rex Naime and Joseph Joe from Hekari United.

Naime, who is 22 years old, is regarded as one of PNG’s most exciting young attackers.

He was among the leading scorers in the 2025 OFC Champions League.

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23-year-old Joe, is a versatile midfielder known for his work rate and creativity in the final third.

The pair bring valuable regional experience from the OFC Champions League and OFC Professional League and are expected to strengthen Labasa as they prepare to host the Fiji FACT.

The Fiji FACT pool games will be played at Subrail Park next week, while the semifinals and final will be held the following weekend.