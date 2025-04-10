Myshaan joins VT1s lineup

Fans of the popular VT1s music collective can expect an exciting twist when the second season of the VT1s Suva “Sere” concert hits the Vodafone Arena this Saturday.

The highly anticipated event will feature live performances by renowned Maori singer Myshaan, known for his hit Carry My Heart and its Fijian duet version with VT1s artist Kali Tui, alongside a strong lineup of local VT1s talents including Nikki G, Billy T, Wedger and Liz Vamarasi.

VTBOP Music Managing Director Tikiko Korocowiri says ticket sales are booming and they’re anticipating a crowd of over 2,000 people with numbers potentially exceeding expectations.

Article continues after advertisement

Korocowiri states the night will be more than just a concert with great music, mouth-watering food, exclusive merchandise and a chance for fans to connect with their favorite artists.

Myshaan, who is thrilled to perform for his Fijian audience, says he is looking forward to delivering an unforgettable show and meeting fans across the country.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.