Multiple arrests and meth seizures in joint raids

Police have confirmed that several people are in custody following joint raids in the Central, Southern, and Western Divisions.

In a statement, they said the operations involved the Serious Organized Crime and Intelligence Department, the Detector Dog Unit, the Police Mobile Force, and the Fiji Immigration Department.

The raids led to multiple arrests and the seizure of illicit substances believed to be methamphetamine, along with large sums of local and foreign currency.

Police say more information will be released in due course.

