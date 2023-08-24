Multi-Criteria analysis to confirm Suva Port relocation

Assistant Minister for Finance, Strategic Planning, National Development, and Statistics, Esrom Immanuel has stressed the impartiality of the site selection process for the relocation of Suva Port.

He says that the decision will be rooted in a comprehensive multi-criteria analysis, void of personal preferences or biases.

Immanuel highlights that three potential sites—Rokobili, Draunibota, and Navua—have been identified by consultants for the relocation of Suva Port’s commercial cargo operations.

He says that the application of multi-criteria analysis stands as a robust method for evaluating policy options, weighing their impacts, and aligning with predefined criteria and objectives.

The Minister states that the Cabinet’s approval of novel guidelines and protocols within the public sector investment program signals a commitment to fortify the preparatory, evaluative, and decision-making stages of public investment projects.

The Assistant Minister highlights the urgency of the efficient allocation of limited public funds to maximize development benefits for Fiji’s populace.

He also predicted that the revamping of early project stages is anticipated to yield better value for money and favourable returns on investments.

Capital projects, Immanuel says, are now slated for a two-stage assessment, akin to the multi-criteria evaluation, as a prerequisite for government funding.

He adds that the implementation plans post-site selection will encompass detailed feasibility studies and comprehensive environmental assessments.

Immanuel also highlighted that the Ministry of Finance has commenced the roll-out of this initiative, including capacity-building workshops for key