Muani Jetty to boost local pine industry

[Source: Ministry of Forestry, Fiji/ Facebook]

The official opening of the Muani Jetty in Kadavu will boost the local forestry sector.

The new jetty will streamline the transportation of harvested pine logs to the Lautoka Port.

Around $230,000 has been spent to build the Jetty, which was funded by the Fiji Pine Trust through a government grant.

The jetty was officially opened by the Acting Permanent Secretary of Fisheries and Forestry, Rovereto Nayacalevu.

The Vanua Waikatakata, Turaga na Juravu, was also thanked for providing boulder materials crucial to the jetty’s construction.

A significant highlight of the ceremony was the successful berthing of the Genesis Shipping barge at the jetty.

The event marked the loading of the first truckload of pine logs onto the barge.