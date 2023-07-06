MSME growth relies on productivity: Wong

Productivity plays a vital role in the growth of small and medium enterprises.

These were the sentiments of renowned Principal Consultant from Singapore George Wong.

Wong says that micro and small enterprises need help to be more productive so that they can create value for their organization and subsequently for the sector, which in the future will contribute to economic growth.

Article continues after advertisement

“As for small enterprises, once they get productivity, they will grow in terms of their productivity level and their growth rate, and they will develop into medium enterprises, and this whole process will continue until you have the entire eco-system of SME in their different sectors all having this continuous improvement.”

Wong says that organizations are improving and are moving forward over the years with good progress because of the many initiatives that are being introduced in the country.

The Principal Consultant reiterates that sustaining all the initiatives over the years has actually helped the organization embrace enhancements in productivity areas.