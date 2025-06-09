Mother of three transforms land into profitable farm

Temo Kotoiyacata

Farming on remote islands like Vanuabalavu in Lau is no easy task, as rocky soil and limited access to water make the job harder, but for many, giving up is not an option.

One farm owner, Temo Kotoiyacata, is proving that hard work and vision can change everything.

With her children by her side, the mother of three has turned an overgrown plot into a thriving farm. Support came from the Ministry of Agriculture, which provided machines.

Her son, who works abroad, helped cover labor costs. Young men from the village now help keep the farm running.

“We started our family farm last year, and since then we’ve harvested multiple root crops and earned us around almost $10,000 in income.”

Temo’s efforts are paying off. She has sold out of harvested root crops and piglets. She’s also planning to expand her work.

“We were able to achieve our goal of doing large-scale farming through the agriculture ministry, and I am thankful because they continue to assist us to grow our farm.”

At the recent expo in Lomaloma, her story stood out. Villagers also paid tribute to the late Agriculture Minister Vatimi Rayalu.

They said his support laid the groundwork for what is now growing on the island. And they vowed to keep going, digging

deeper, dreaming bigger, and growing more than just food.

