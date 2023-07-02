More arrested for alleged drug possession

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The police officers have made several arrests last week of people with unlawful possession and cultivation of drugs.

In Lautoka, a 24-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were arrested following the discovery of white crystals believed to be methamphetamine.

In the Eastern Division, a 30-year-old man farmer and a 28-year-old woman were arrested after they were found with dried leaves believed to be marijuana in two separate arrests.

Chief of Operations, ACP Livai Driu says the Eastern Division task force while pursuing a tip, intercepted a vehicle where bundles of dried branches believed to be marijuana were found in their possession.

The three occupants of the car have been taken into custody.

In Labasa, two women and a 24-year-old man were arrested after they were found with dried leaves and seeds believed to be marijuana.

Apart from this a man and an 18-year-old woman were arrested by Savusavu Police in two separate cases.

In Nadi, a 49-year-old man was arrested with several small plastics containing dried leaves believed to be marijuana and more than $1,000 cash believed to be proceeds of crime.

ACP Driu says while the authorities are doing their best in tackling the illicit drug trade, community support in talking about its harmful impacts and the sharing of information with police will greatly assist ongoing efforts in curbing incidents.