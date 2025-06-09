Moi expands into real estate

Multi-million dollar businessman and dalo exporter Peni Moi is now moving into real estate, adding a new dimension to his business portfolio.

In addition to his $10 million home in Navua, Moi owns over 40 properties across Viti Levu, including offices for his export company, Ben’s Trading Limited and homes built or purchased for rental purposes.

Around his residence and factory in Navua, Moi has constructed more than 20 three- and four-bedroom houses.

Article continues after advertisement

Many are occupied by employees who travel from distant communities, ensuring they can live close to work.

With nearly 50 foreign workers on his team, Moi emphasizes the importance of skilled labor. Many are trained carpenters, welders, and builders who have been vital in his construction projects, including his own home.

Moi says housing construction has strong growth potential in Fiji. “This is an area that will thrive.

“That’s why I am focused on building, both for my workers and for the rental market.”

By diversifying into real estate, Moi is not only expanding his investments but also addressing Fiji’s urgent housing needs, demonstrating confidence in the construction sector and its role in driving economic growth.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.