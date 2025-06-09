MoH urges better care for bedridden elderly

The Ministry of Health is calling on Fijians in maritime and rural areas to strengthen home-based care for bedridden elderly people, especially those with diabetes.

This follows the Ministry’s visit to Lakeba, Lau, where they stressed that poor management can lead to serious complications.

Lakeba Subdivisional Hospital staff highlighted risks such as pressure sores, infections, and uncontrolled blood sugar among immobile patients.

Physiotherapist Mereseini Banuve emphasized the need for routine foot checks, noting that untreated wounds can quickly worsen.

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Authorities recommend regular repositioning, hygiene, proper nutrition, hydration, and strict medication adherence.

The Ministry is also training village aides to support families providing care.