MOE formalizing task force to tackle drug issues

The Ministry of Education is formalizing a specialized task force to address the growing issue of drug abuse among children.

The initiative, confirmed by Permanent Secretary Selina Kuruleca, aims to tackle the escalating drug problem with a series of stringent interventions.

Kuruleca says the task force’s objective is clear, to explore and implement new strategies to combat the serious drug issues now affecting children.

“We will be hosting a workshop in partnership with UNICEF in the next couple of, honestly, in the next two weeks. And that’s bringing stakeholders right across all sectors, including faith-based organizations. And the question is, what do we need to do different.”



Education Permanent Secretary Selina Kuruleca

According to Kuruleca, all this has come from recent weeks of extensive meetings under the guidance of the Minister of Education.

The PS states that the Ministry’s concerns are echoed by parents and other stakeholders, who have increasingly voiced their alarm over the rising trend of drug use among youth.

Kuruleca says in the next few weeks, they expect to roll out the taskforce.

“Something that we need to try, that is within the processes and the regulations and the laws of our country. There are things that we are talking about, but we need to see how it fits into the current legislation.”

In addition to the task force, a Child Well-Being Center will also be established, supported by funds allocated in the latest budget.

The centre is a clinical component that will be able to rehabilitate a child.