MIOT’s plan to boost healthcare tourism

Fiji’s healthcare system struggles with soaring treatment costs and the challenge of offering suitable care for patients with complex conditions.

MIOT International’s Managing Director Dr Prithvi Mohandas highlights that many Fijians face obstacles due to underlying health issues such as diabetes, kidney problems, and obesity, which complicate standard medical procedures and increase risks.

“So obviously in Fiji you may have patients either they’ve got other diseases, maybe they’ve got kidney problems, maybe they’re overweight, maybe they’re diabetic and therefore they can’t really have a standard procedure done because it’s risky. The second scenario in Fiji is: how expensive is it going to be? Because they have to stay, and maybe the recovery will take a long time.”

Dr Mohandas points out the financial burden on patients, noting long hospital stays and extended recoveries add to treatment expenses.

He stresses MIOT’s commitment to expanding healthcare services locally to reduce the need for overseas travel.

Over the next three years, efforts will focus on enhancing service quality and infrastructure, aiming to establish Fiji as a leading medical tourism hub in the Pacific.

