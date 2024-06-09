Ministry to work with private sector

CWM Hospital

The Ministry of Health is continuously working on addressing ongoing challenges at the CWM Hospital in Suva.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Health Dr Atonio Lalabalavu when asked about the health care services at the CWM hospital.

Dr Lalabalavu says theatre space remains an issues and the Ministry is looking at engaging the private sector partners to offload some cases.

He adds by doing this, they can get some time in conducting major works required within the theatres at CWM hospital.

“As you know, CWM has a space issue, not so much a bed issue. So, space issue is something that we are working with at the moment.”

The minister highlights they are considerate of the views and critique from Fijians regarding the public health care.

A master plan for the CWM Hospital was launched in March with the long-term goal of constructing a state-of-the-art national referral hospital.

This is an agreement of $14.7 million which was signed between Fiji and Australia.