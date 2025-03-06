Ministry take steps to preserve traditional craft skills

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Women has raised concerns over the decline of traditional craftsmanship in Fiji, with many of the skills necessary to create cultural artifacts fading away.

Permanent Secretary Eseta Nadakuitavuki has emphasized the importance of safeguarding these essential skills to preserve the nation’s cultural heritage and ensure the continued production of high-quality traditional goods.

Nakdakuitavuki says the Ministry is actively working to identify individuals in rural communities who are still skilled in traditional craft-making.

These artisans will collaborate with facilitators to help pass on their knowledge and ensure the continuity of these important skills.

“We are witnessing the loss of many traditional skills. However, we are grateful for our women, who are showing interest in learning about these crafts and maintaining the connection with their cultural roots.”

Next year, the Ministry plans to launch initiatives that will focus on training and empowering younger generations, particularly women and men, to learn and master traditional skills.

The goal is to ensure these crafts remain a vibrant part of Fijian life and culture for years to come.

“We want to provide a platform for training, to engage upcoming generations so they can learn these skills and help preserve our cultural identity.”

The Permanent Secretary also stressed that these skills are a reflection of Fiji’s identity.

To support these efforts, the Ministry is collaborating with the Fiji Arts Council, which will play a key role in facilitating training and providing a platform for artisans to share their knowledge.

By working together, the Ministry hopes to ensure that traditional craft skills are passed down and not lost to time.

