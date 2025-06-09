Ministry of iTaukei Affairs to partner with TRC

[Source: Ministry of itaukei Affairs/Facebook]

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs has expressed its interest in collaborating with the Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission, as it prepares for the nationwide truth and reconciliation process.

Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Jone Navakamocea, recently met with members of the commission to discuss areas of collaboration.

Navakamocea states that the ministry was keen on the new ideas established by the commission.

The meeting also provided an opportunity for dialogue, particularly regarding the role of traditional leadership and iTaukei institutions in truth-telling, healing, and nation-building.

