Ministry of Fisheries enhances collaboration

The Ministry of Fisheries will be collaborating with the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs in an effort to guarantee sustainable management of fisheries resources in the country.

Senior officials from the ministry recently met with Director Operations of iTaukei Affairs and his team regarding the National Sea Cucumber Census and implementation framework.

The partnership aims to enhance sustainable practices and its impact on resource owners, emphasizing the significance of a transparent partnership.

It will also focus on capacity building, information exchange, education, and awareness.

With the collaboration set to take precedence, Fijians will expect a boost in the fisheries sector.

