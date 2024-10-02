Ministry of Finance reviews Audit Act

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad in parliament today. [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

The Ministry of Finance through the Office of the Auditor General has undertaken a comprehensive review of the 1969 Audit Act with the focus on its amendment in order to align its functions with the ideal practice that meets both local and international standards.

This was highlighted by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad in parliament today.

He says the act was last revised in 2006, but it does not capture the development of ideal practices and standards for auditing in the public sector.

Prasad says the consultation which was facilitated by the Ministry of Finance with the Office of the Auditor General and Office of the Solicitor-General commenced in June last year.

“The OAG conducted an extensive consultation and received technical assistance from the Pacific Association of Supreme Audit Institutions (PASAI) for which the outcome is presented before the house today. A call for written submission was published on OAG’s website on 14 July 2023 and in the daily newspapers on 15 July 2023.”

Prasad says the review aims to strengthen the independence of the OAG, clarify the public auditing mandate, include specific mandate to undertake compliance, ensure audits are conducted in accordance with applicable international standards in order to protect the delivery of roles and responsibilities by the Auditor-General and officers of the OAG.

He adds the ministry received an overwhelming support for the proposed amendments, wherein stakeholders sought clarifications on specific matters relating to different sections of the existing and emerging legislations.

The Deputy Prime Minister also acknowledged the appointment of Finau Seru Nagera as the first-ever female in the role of Auditor-General in Fiji.