Ministry faces pushback over new ECE schedule

Parents are raising serious concerns over the Education Ministry’s sudden move to shift all kindergarten students to full-day classes from August 1.

The new hours, 8 am to 2.30 pm, replace the current half-day structure and have sparked backlash from families worried about overcrowding, health risks, long hours, and poor facilities.

Some say the change was rushed with no proper consultation.

Fiji Teachers Union President Muniappa Goundar said the decision was causing stress in families and could harm children’s well-being.



He states the Ministry should have tested the plan in selected schools first before rolling it out nationwide.

“Why can’t the Ministry, you know, do the due diligence, you know, and pilot this in some of their schools, before it is, you know, implemented throughout the country, right? The idea looks good, but then again, if anything, all of a sudden, if there is a change in any of the policy, because this becomes a policy matter, then, you know, it should be taken down to the major stakeholders, right?”

Goundar confirms the union raised these concerns with the Ministry in writing on July 16 and again in a meeting this week.

He warns that ECE students already have set routines, and a sudden change may affect them emotionally.

He adds that many schools lack the space to run full-day classes, especially those operating on dual shifts.

“Their parents will come and pick them up, right. So all of a sudden it’s, you know, a change in this policy, you know, of keeping them till the afternoon, yes, that can affect the children, you know. Now mentally it can, you know, affect the children, yes.”

The union wants the Ministry to review the policy.

FBC News has contacted Education Minister Aseri Radrodro and understands a meeting is underway on the matter.

