Ministry awaits autopsy results in Kavala infant death

[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services has confirmed it is awaiting post-mortem results to determine the cause of death of an infant reported in Kavala.

In a statement, the Ministry says that it is aware of the incident and extended its deepest condolences to the grieving family.

Officials confirm that they are in contact with the medical team involved and that all required procedures, including notifications to the relevant authorities, have been followed.

Article continues after advertisement

While investigations continue, the Ministry has urged parents and caregivers to remain vigilant, particularly as the country experiences hot and humid weather, which can increase the risk of illness among young children.

Health officials warn that extreme heat can worsen dehydration and other childhood illnesses, especially for children under the age of five.

Parents have been advised to seek medical attention immediately if a child shows symptoms such as fever, cough, vomiting or diarrhoea.

The Ministry stressed the importance of early medical intervention, encouraging parents not to delay taking sick children to the nearest health facility.

Caregivers were also reminded to prioritise preventing dehydration by giving children Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) in small, frequent amounts and continuing to breastfeed infants more often.

Parents were further advised to watch closely for danger signs, and any symptoms are urged to return to a health facility immediately.

The Ministry also highlighted the importance of continuing to feed children who are willing to eat, maintaining good hygiene practices such as regular handwashing, and keeping children cool by placing them in shaded, well-ventilated areas and dressing them in light clothing.

The Ministry said further information will be provided once the autopsy results are available.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.