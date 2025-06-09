Minister reminds MSAF to fix vessel scheduling issues

Aerial shot of Nabouwalu jetty. [File Photo]

The Ministry of Transport has reminded the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji of its duty to properly coordinate vessel movements along the Nabouwalu–Natovi route.

Transport Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau issued the reminder after tensions between two shipping companies, when one vessel was forced to wait at the Nabouwalu Jetty because another had overstayed its schedule.

Goundar Shipping owner George Goundar says ongoing scheduling problems continue to disrupt operators.

“When you have corruption in the system, how can you rectify that? We have a schedule, every shipping company.Patterson was there, other shipping companies. We have a schedule, we maintain the schedule. Simple as that. There will be some delays, five or ten minutes, but not every day. This is an ongoing issue. That’s why we have some corrupted marine checkers in Natovi and Nabouwalu which is allowing this to happen.”

Goundar also claims interference from MSAF board members is undermining the authority’s work.

Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says it is MSAF’s role to prevent such clashes.

“It is the role of MSAF to ensure that these things don’t happen. MSAF’s role is to ensure that the routes are programmed and coordinated in such a way that there’s an orderly use of the various wharf, port, or jetty facilities in terms of arrivals and departures. There should be no clashes. If there are, it creates delays, and that is something we must avoid.”

The Ministry says it is working with MSAF to strengthen operational planning and prevent similar incidents. Questions have also been sent to MSAF, and a response is expected.

