Minister questions SOP compliance in LPII sinking

The Minister for Transport is yet to receive a detailed report on the sunken Goundar’s shipping Lomaiviti Princess II vessel at the Suva port.

Ro Filipe Tuisawau confirmed this to FBC News, highlighting his concerns about whether there was a proper standard operation in place and if it was followed when towing a vessel from port.

The minister’s comments come as Goundar Shipping blames the Fiji Ports Authority for illegally towing the vessel from its berth, leading to its sinking.

“I do not have the details. But it’s a concern from my side as a minister as to what actually happened. And that shouldn’t have happened. But there have been issues about that ship being docked there for some time and whether that ship is still registered and whether it is seaworthy. Whether there are standard operational procedures when you tow a ship from a wharf. And what is the ship’s integrity as far as the hull is concerned?”

Ro Filipe stressed that the incident may have been avoidable if protocols were followed and emphasized that accountability will depend on the official findings of the pending report.

He also confirmed ongoing work to remove all derelict vessels from Suva Harbour, reinforcing the government’s focus on maintaining a clean and safe port environment.

