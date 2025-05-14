MFO Director General praises Fiji’s peacekeeping efforts

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Acting Minister for Defence Filimoni Vosarogo and the Director General of the Multinational Force and Observers, Elizabeth Dibble, discussed the role of the MFO in an increasingly volatile part of the world.

Dibble is on an official visit to Fiji.

Fiji has served in MFO missions since 1982.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Vosarogo states that in the part of the Sinai Peninsula close to the Israel-Hamas conflict, it is essential for troops in the northern camp to receive skills upgrades.

He adds that he is pleased the Director General, who is well-versed in Middle East conflict management, also prioritizes this.

Of the 170 Republic of Fiji Military Forces personnel contributing to peace in the MFO, 159 are stationed in the south camp, while 11 are based in the north camp.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Vosarogo emphasized that it is the government’s role to equip its troops with the best possible arrangements to ensure they can deliver amid significant security risks, and to ensure their safety when conflicts intensify.

Dibble expressed pride and satisfaction with the two Fijian contingents in the Sinai and affirmed that Fiji would continue to be a major troop contributor to the MFO, alongside the United States.

Dibble concluded her visit to Fiji and departed for Wellington, New Zealand. Fiji was the final MFO troop-contributing nation she visited before returning to Rome.

