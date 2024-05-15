Man sentenced for rape

[File Photo]

A 60-year-old man who pleaded guilty to one count of rape has been sentenced to seven years and eight months imprisonment.

The man will be eligible for parole after serving seven years behind bars.

The incident took place in Sigatoka on August 10th of last year.

According to the facts of the case, the rapist is the victim’s brother-in-law. On the day of the incident, he was massaging the victim’s body inside her house.

While delivering his sentence, High Court judge Justice Sunil Sharma highlighted the notable increase in sexual offences by mature individuals known to the victim.

Justice Sharma stated that the purpose of the sentence is to punish offenders to an extent and in a manner that is just in all circumstances of the case and to deter offenders and other persons from committing offenses of the same or similar nature.