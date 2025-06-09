Man arrested hours after burglary at Nasinu Sikh temple

[file photo]

A man in his 30s was arrested within hours of the receipt of an official burglary report at the Nasinu Gurdwara Guru Ravidass Temple on Saturday night.

According to Police, a report was received over the weekend of an unknown person who allegedly forcefully broke into the temple and stole a gas cylinder, burners, catering equipment and assorted items.

The Valelevu Crime Operations team were alerted and quickly pursued leads from information gathered, and managed to arrest the suspect from within the Valelevu area.

Police also recovered the items alleged to have been stolen.

The suspect remains in custody as investigations continue.

