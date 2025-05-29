Malimali's file sent to Police, Rokoika is acting FICAC Commissioner 

Suspended Commissioner of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Barbara Malimali will be investigated by the Fiji police Force following allegations raised against her in the Commision of Inquiry Report.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has confirmed this saying the President has informed him this afternoon about Malimali’s suspension.

He has also confirmed the appointment of Lavi Rokoika as the Acting Commissioner for FICAC.

Rabuka said the President has also provoked the appointment of Lisiate Fotofili as Deputy Commissioner.

He says Fotofili will return to his substantive position in the Fiji Judiciary.

The Prime Minister also stated he is committed to release the report of the Comission of Inquiry (COI) which is funded by the people.

However, Rabuka added this will be done in a manner to ensure that the investigations is not prejudiced, civil rights of accused persons are responsible are respected and the rule of law maintained.

He has asked the people of Fiji to remain patient as they carefully map the implementation of the COI report.

He had told the media that the report will be made public, but last Friday he decided otherwise.

At the time the Prime Minister could only say that the COI’s final report included some of findings that he had earlier suspected were happening.

