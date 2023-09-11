Malaysia among top ten trading partners of Fiji

Malaysian High Commission’s Chargé d'Affaires Ad Interim, Johnny Ong Tze Shen. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Malaysia has consistently ranked among Fiji’s top ten trading partners, underscoring the strength and resilience of our bilateral trade relations.

Malaysian High Commission’s Chargé d’Affaires Ad Interim, Johnny Ong Tze Shen says total trade between the two countries from January to May reached $198.60 million, marking a significant increase of 69.64% compared to the same period the previous year.

Shen emphasized the enduring friendship and bilateral relations between Malaysia and Fiji, particularly in trade and the economy.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

He also noted the success of Malaysian companies in Fiji, serving as an inspiration for further Malaysian business ventures in the region.

He made the comments during 66th National Day and 60th Malaysia Day celebrations in Suva.

Shen also reaffirmed his government’s commitment to enhancing development cooperation with Fiji.

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lenora Qereqeretabua, along with members of the diplomatic corps, extended their congratulations to Malaysia on these celebrations.