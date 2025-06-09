Malau tipped as strategic export hub

Despite plans and forecasts for business growth and agricultural development in the North, residents believe a direct port of entry remains a top priority.

This sentiment emerged during the 2025 Labasa Innovation and Entrepreneurship Summit discussion as the government revealed active $120 million investment projects for the Northern Division alone.

Tui Labasa Ratu Jone Qomate says the North welcomes new investors and potential projects, but a major setback and challenge is the freight cost.

He suggests exporting goods directly from Vanua Levu to the global market should be considered, rather than through Viti Levu.

“We need to take it directly from here, across there. Our markets are north of us. They are always coming down here. The boats come from here and go down to Viti Levu. They come up from the North here. Why don’t we stop here? Okay? We try to innovate. We try to do something. But we take it across again there. That is unbelievable in this time and age.”

Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere adds that agricultural productivity should increase in the North, but farmers will require better market access, including factories and food processors that produce farming products for Northern farmers.

In response, Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says that Malau could be further developed.

“So maybe transportation direct from sources here, rather than coming through Viti Levu, might be one option. But again, like most things, that needs to be planned out, and proper feasibility is done. But certainly Malau is a wonderful port to try and develop.”

Meanwhile, the Malau jetty currently serves a few logistics and transportation of goods like sugar, wood chips, and other oil market products, with possibilities of becoming the next major direct port to the global market.

