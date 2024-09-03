Lucrative opportunity for business

The Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North has become a lucrative opportunity for businesses, drawing entrepreneurs from around the country.

This week, business owners from Nadi, Lautoka, Ba, and Suva have flocked to Labasa to offer their goods and services, as locals enjoy the festival’s lively atmosphere.

Vijay Arwal, an entrepreneur based in Nadi, is optimistic about the festival’s impact on his business.

“Well, just talk about the business this week. We are promoting my business here, Raistan Emporium in Labasa. We have always come to festivals for the last four or five years. We hope always we are doing well, and we hope this year is also good.”

Other business owners echoed similar sentiments, noting that sales have been strong since the festival began.

Suva-based entrepreneur Asenaca Bogitolu is considering expansion in Labasa and is using the festival as a way to test the market.

“We are thinking of opening another stall here in Labasa, and that’s one of the reasons we are here—to get a feel for the Labasa customer base.”

Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North continues to serve as a catalyst for regional development, bringing together communities and fostering business growth.