LTA launches driver training for students

The Land Transport Authority this morning launched the Learner Driver Training Program for Year 12 and Year 13 students.

Suva Muslim College was the first school to express interest in this program being hosted in their school during the two-week school holidays.

LTA Chief Executive Iremaia Rokosawa says that in order to mitigate risks and loss of lives on our roads, such programs are being targeted for high school students.

Article continues after advertisement

He states that such initiatives assist them to continue to advocate for road safety and awareness amongst the younger population.

“In the last three years, we have been able to bring down road fatalities; it’s about a 16 percent reduction, but yet we have lost 66 lives.”

Rokosawa adds that LTA does not want to be seen as too ordinary when it comes to advocacy and awareness of road users.

He states that they are trying to introduce a multitude of programs to increase their reach to the wider community and not just certain groups.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.