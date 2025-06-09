Lorry drivers demand answers, mill repairs cause of delay

The Fiji Sugar Corporation has confirmed that the crushing at its Lautoka mill was shut down as a tube leak was detected in the boiler’s furnace back wall.

To ensure safety and prevent further damage the steam systems were taken offline shortly after, allowing repair crews to mobilise without delay.

In a statement it said that the operations are set to resume at 6 this evening following the successful and rapid completion of emergency repair works at the boiler station.

As a result of the shutdown more than 20 sugar-cane lorry drivers were waiting outside the Lautoka Sugar Mill since Saturday as they wait for the mill operations to resume.

These drivers who have traveled from Ba and Tavua have had to sleep in their trucks and the delay is costing them time and money.

Other drivers have been at the mill since 6 this morning.

They’re now demanding compensation for these waiting times.

The FSC further states despite a challenging week marked by low cane supply and mechanical fluctuations across several stations, FSC’s engineering and maintenance teams responded with urgency and precision.

The FSC also took proactive steps to support affected stakeholders during the downtime.

With over 70 lorries queued in the yard and 19 more in the stockpile, the mill team assisted in transporting drivers home on Saturday evening, ensuring their comfort and safety.

All departments remain on standby to ensure a smooth and sustained restart, with a renewed focus on operational stability and service delivery to growers.

