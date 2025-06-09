Levuka Morgue reopens

The Levuka community has regained essential support for funerals and medical examinations.

The town morgue, which was damaged by fire in 2023 has now been recommissioned.

Levuka Town Council Special Administrator Ben Naidu states the refurbishment, funded by his family, ensures families have sufficient time to prepare proper funeral services.

It will also assist Levuka Hospital and police with post-mortem procedures.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu commended the Naidu family and the Board of Visitors for improving health services in Levuka.

He states the government will prioritize upgrading morgues in key areas, including electrical systems and essential equipment to ensure safety and functionality.

“I will not shy away from our priorities to improve facilities that save lives. While this is a priority, we are grateful that communities and the Board of Visitors have partnered with us to ensure the morgue was refurbished.”

Villagers in Ovalau have welcomed the upgraded facility, expressing gratitude for the collaboration between the Naidu family, the Board of Visitors and the government in enhancing healthcare delivery in the area.

