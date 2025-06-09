Leptospirosis kills two, warning issued for Northern Division

[file photo]

The Ministry of Health is urging people in the Northern Division to take extra precautions after two recent deaths linked to leptospirosis.

While current case numbers remain low, the Ministry warns the disease is still deadly especially after heavy rain and flooding, when infections are known to increase.

Leptospirosis is preventable and treatable if caught early, and the public is being reminded to seek medical help immediately if they develop symptoms such as fever, muscle pain, vomiting, or jaundice.

The Ministry says anyone can get infected through contact with contaminated water, soil, or the urine of infected animals such as rats, cattle, pigs, and dogs.

People are urged to avoid swimming in flooded or muddy areas, wear protective footwear outdoors, and keep food stored safely away from animals.

The public is advised to take the warning seriously as more cases are expected with ongoing wet weather.

