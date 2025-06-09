Fiji seeks action on plastic pollution

[Photo: Supplied]

Fiji is working to reduce plastic pollution by improving national data and strengthening how plastic waste is managed, reused and recycled.

Plastic waste continues to affect rivers, drains, communities and oceans, highlighting the need for solutions that prevent waste from reaching the environment rather than relying only on clean-up efforts.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, in partnership with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization and with funding from the Government of Japan, has brought stakeholders together in Suva to review Fiji’s Plastics Transition Action Plan.

Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change, Dr Sivendra Michael, says reliable national data is critical to ensuring decisions on plastic levies, bans, infrastructure and enforcement are based on evidence.

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The plan examines how much plastic enters Fiji, how it is used and managed, and what happens to it after its first use.

It also aims to reduce unnecessary plastics, improve recycling and keep materials in use for longer through a circular economy approach.

Government agencies, businesses, academics, civil society groups and development partners have contributed to the plan through earlier consultations.

Feedback from the latest validation consultation will help finalise Fiji’s Plastics Transition Roadmap and Action Plan, with the aim of turning the recommendations into practical measures to tackle plastic pollution.